Nearly 50% of Hanoi taxis stop operating after the Covid-19 epidemic

The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic and high gasoline prices are the main reasons that are causing more than 7,000 taxis of Hanoi to stop operating.

Every day, the booking information system of Mai Linh Taxi Hanoi receives hundreds of connections from passengers, but a representative of Mai Linh Hanoi Taxi said that the company can only serve from 60 to 70% of demand. Currently, up to 40% of the company’s 1,300 taxis (equivalent to more than 500) do not have a working driver.

Similarly, Mr. Pham Binh Minh, Director of Van Xuan taxi company also said that normally the company has more than 400 vehicles operating on the road, but now this number is only 200 vehicles in operation. Driver shortage is also happening with many Hanoi taxi companies, including big taxi companies such as Hanoi Group; G7, Vietnam Alliance…

Talking to Tien Phong on the afternoon of April 19, Mr. Tran Cong Hung, Chairman of the Hanoi Taxi Association confirmed that, after a long time of being stopped or restricted from operating to implement epidemic prevention regulations, now taxi companies in Hanoi have returned to normal operations. However, Hanoi taxi companies are facing a new difficulty, which is a serious lack of drivers.

According to Mr. Hung, in the past two years, passenger transport in general and taxi operations in particular had to stop due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, long-term restrictions on operations, causing many drivers to quit their jobs and have no income, affecting their family life. To overcome, many taxi drivers have changed jobs or quit taxi driving to switch to other jobs. Even when taxis were restored to normal operation, gasoline prices increased several times with new record prices, making drivers’ incomes both low and unstable.

From the report of members of the Hanoi Taxi Association, Mr. Tran Cong Hung said that currently, more than 7,000 taxis in Hanoi do not have drivers and have to stop operating this year. Specifically, Mr. Hung informed: In 2019 in Hanoi city, there were 15,000 taxis operating; There will be about 13,000 cars in 2020, about 11,000 in 2021, and in the second quarter of 2022 there will be nearly 10,000 cars in operation, the number of taxis will decrease by nearly 50% compared to 2019.

@ Cafef

