Nearly 30 Vietnamese enterprises are providing data center and cloud services

VNG’s new and international standard data center – VNG Data Center, has a size of 7,800 m2 and a usable floor area of ​​​​up to 12,400 m2. According to the introduction, VNG Data Center meets the best available infrastructure for all digital service platforms, secure data storage and specific cloud computing solutions, and complements complement existing cloud services for customers in Vietnam.

With an infrastructure design in accordance with Uptime Tier III standards and technologies that optimize performance and high availability, this data center will play a key role in providing infrastructure and security solutions for both customers of VNG and demand from within the Company.

It is known that at the beginning of the year another “big man” is Viettel, which closed the plan to build the largest data center in Vietnam with a total capital of up to 6,000 billion VND. This is the content contained in the Investment Memorandum of Understanding between Viettel and Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts signed at the Investment Promotion Conference in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.

Accordingly, Viettel will accompany to promote the digital transformation of the two localities in terms of digital infrastructure, digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Regarding digital infrastructure, by 2025, Viettel will invest in 4G and 5G infrastructure to cover broadband services for 100% of the population and fiber optic infrastructure to 100% of households.

Up to now, Vietnam has more than 20 data centers in big cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Can Tho… Nearly 30 Vietnamese enterprises are providing services data centers and clouds such as Hanoi Telecom, FPT, CMC, Viettel IDC…

Back to VNG Data Center, which not only allows businesses to manage information technology systems but also supports and responds to new business opportunities. Initially, VNG Data Center will provide 410 racks (servers installed), then expand to 1,600 racks.

Source: CafeF