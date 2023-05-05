Nearly 2,400 land plots in Cam Lam have been re-traded

The People’s Committee of Cam Lam district (Khanh Hoa province) has requested the continued processing of land registration procedures for 2,385 plots of land in 114 areas.

The district People’s Committee has issued a document terminating the request for the Land Registration Office, Cam Lam Branch to suspend the processing of land registration procedures in this district.

This action was taken after the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee directed Cam Lam district to resolve issues related to 114 plots of land used for road construction in the area.

Therefore, the district People’s Committee has requested the Land Registration Office, Cam Lam Branch to continue processing land registration procedures for these plots of land.

Many areas in Cam Lam district (Khanh Hoa) have been subdivided and sold illegally, viewed from above (Photo: An Phuoc)

The district People’s Committee has also instructed the Department of Economy and Infrastructure, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the People’s Committees of Cam Thanh Bac, Cam Hai Tay, Suoi Cat, Suoi Tan, Cam Hiep Nam, Cam Hai Dong and Cam Duc town to strengthen land management and construction order until there is further direction from competent authorities. After more than 5 months of suspension, the 2,385 plots of land in 114 areas have resumed transactions. Regarding these plots of land, previously, the Inspection Commission of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee concluded that from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021, the Standing Committee of the Cam Lam district Party Committee in two terms (2015-2020 and 2020-2025) had violated working regulations; lacked responsibility, leadership, direction, supervision, and inspection, allowing the district People’s Committee to impose “land donation” procedures for road construction without proper authority; failed to comply seriously with the instructions of the Provincial Standing Committee and Provincial People’s Committee; violated land laws by allowing 114 cases of land donation, voluntary land return to the State for road construction, land separation, and had separated a total of over 2,350 plots of land with a total area of ​​over 57 hectares. The Provincial Standing Committee then decided to discipline the Cam Lam district Standing Committee with a warning for the two terms. In November 2022, the Cam Lam district People’s Committee requested a suspension of land registration procedures for the 2,385 plots of land. @Vietnamnet