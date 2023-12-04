Nearly 1,700 people participate in the Running Race “For a Vietnam without violence against women and girls” 2023

Around 1,700 individuals took part in a recent event, united in their message against all types of gender-based violence – whether physical, mental, sexual, or taking place online.

This marked the second occasion that the Center for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender – Family – Women and Adolescents (CSAGA) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam co-organized the event. Compared to the previous year, the number of participants had increased by more than four times, with almost half of them being men.

The running race was a response to Vietnam’s National Action Month on gender equality, preventing, and responding to gender-based violence, which ran from November 15 to December 15, 2023.

Mr. Matt Jackson, the UNFPA Chief Representative in Vietnam, emphasized the event’s significance, stating that it demonstrated a strong commitment to ending domestic and gender-based violence in both the physical and virtual world. He further highlighted the importance of everyone having the right to bodily autonomy and equal access to sexual and reproductive health. The event was an action towards achieving the common goal of ensuring all women, girls, and young people can live a life free of violence.

Violence against women and girls can occur anywhere – in homes, schools, workplaces, parks, public transport, and online environments. Globally, in 2022, one in five women experienced physical or sexual violence.