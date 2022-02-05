Nearly 160 people were killed in 17,345 traffic accidents during Tet holidays

159 people were killed in 17,345 traffic accidents after four days of Tet holidays (Lunar New Year) in Vietnam, starting January 29, the National Traffic Safety Committee reported.

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, the number of accidents downed 15 percent over the same period last year.

Lunar New Year holiday is the biggest in the country and involves a lot of traveling and parties. The main reasons for the casualties included driving under the influence and not wearing helmets.

The data showed, traffic crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam.

During Lunar New Year holiday, the country also recorded 2,193 emergency cases of accidents due to fighting (accounting for 2.1% of the total number of emergencies at hospitals), of which 849 cases were hospitalized for treatment and 8 deaths recorded and 287 cases of medical examination and emergency caused by firecrackers.

