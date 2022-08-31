Nearly 150,000 businesses established & returned to operation in 8 months

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the total number of newly established and re-operated enterprises in 8 months has reached nearly 150,000 enterprises, up 31.1% over the same period last year.

In the opposite direction, the number of enterprises withdrawing from the market during the same period was 104,300, up 22% over the same period last year.

In 8 months, nearly 150,000 new businesses were established and returned to operation. Illustration: TL

According to MPI, this August, the whole country had 11,900 newly established enterprises with a registered capital of 130.2 trillion VND and registered employees 75.2 thousand employees, down 9.5% in number of enterprises, an increase of 5.1% in registered capital and a decrease of 29.1% in the number of employees compared to July 2022.

Explaining this decrease in the number of newly registered businesses, MPI said that because August coincides with the seventh lunar month, people have a limited mentality to start a business.

However, compared to the same period last year, the above results increased 106.9 percent in the number of enterprises, 91.6% in the registered capital and 73.3% in the number of employees.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise this month reached 10.9 billion VND, up 16.1% over the previous month and down 7.4% over the same period last year. In addition, the whole country also had nearly 6,500 enterprises returned to operation, up 177.8 percent over the previous month and 67.1% over the same period last year.

In the first eight months of 2022, according to MPI, the whole country has 101.3 thousand registered enterprises with a total registered capital of nearly 1,136.3 trillion VND and a total number of registered employees of 696.2 thousand employees, an increase of 24.2% in the number of enterprises, an increase of 0.3% in the registered capital and an increase of 16.2% in the number of employees over the same period last year.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise reached 11.2 billion VND, down 19.3% over the same period in 2021. If including 2,502.1 trillion VND in additionally registered capital of 35.1 thousand turns when enterprises increase capital, the total amount of additionally registered capital into the economy in the first eight months of 2022 is 3,638.4 trillion VND, up 36.1% over the same period last year.

Besides, during the same period, there were 48.1 thousand enterprises returning to operation (up 48.3% over the same period last year), bringing the total number of newly established enterprises and enterprises returning to operation in the first eight months of 2022 to nearly 149.5 thousand enterprises, up 31.1% over the same period last year. On average, 18.7 thousand new businesses are established and returned to operation a month.

Also in August, there were 3,756 enterprises registered to suspend business for a definite time, down 28.9% over the previous month and up 20.5% over the same period in 2021; there were 4,453 enterprises shutting down and waiting for dissolution procedures, up 0.8% and 77.3%; 1,953 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, up 10.5% and up 140.5%.

In the first 8 months of 2022, the number of enterprises suspending business for a term of 59.6 thousand enterprises, an increase of 38.1% over the same period last year; 32.4 thousand enterprises stopped operating and waited for dissolution procedures, up 7.5%; 12.3 thousand enterprises completed dissolution procedures, down 0.9%. On average, there are 13 thousand of enterprises withdrawing from the market a month.

@ Saigon Times