Nations urge citizens to leave Afghanistan, there are no Vietnamese there

More than 60 nations released a joint statement Sunday night citing what they call “the deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan

Passengers walk from the domestic terminal at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the hotline of the embassy at: + 92 0336 3336868 (WhatsApp) or + 84 936 061996 (Zalo, Viber), + 92 51 2655785/87 (landline) or the Citizen Protection call centre of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs +84 981 848484.

Dozens of nations from around the world are calling on all involved in events in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

More than 60 nations released a joint statement Sunday night citing what they call “the deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan. The statement says that those in power and authority across the country “bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy, left, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The nations’ statement also says that roads, airports and border crossings must remain open, and that calm must be maintained, AP News reported.

The statement concludes: “The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducting citizen protection measures after Taliban forces took over Kabul.

Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong, said that following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, the embassy has posted a notice on its official website and stayed in contact with people in Afghanistan to seek information about Vietnamese citizens in the country since first reports of possible Taliban forces’ advancing into the capital city.

According to the embassy, at present, there are no Vietnamese citizens in Afghanistan.

On August 3, the embassy coordinated with relevant agencies to bring a Vietnamese citizen working for a United Nations agency in Afghanistan back home safely, according to Vietnam News Agency.

