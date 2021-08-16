Nations urge citizens to leave Afghanistan, there are no Vietnamese there

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens can contact the hotline of the embassy at: + 92 0336 3336868 (WhatsApp) or + 84 936 061996 (Zalo, Viber), + 92 51 2655785/87 (landline) or the Citizen Protection call centre of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs +84 981 848484.

Dozens of nations from around the world are calling on all involved in events in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

Related: The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital after the government collapsed

More than 60 nations released a joint statement Sunday night citing what they call “the deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan. The statement says that those in power and authority across the country “bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

The nations’ statement also says that roads, airports and border crossings must remain open, and that calm must be maintained, AP News reported.

The statement concludes: “The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

Also read: A ‘peaceful transfer’ of power awaited as Taliban entering Kabul

The Vietnamese Embassy in charge of Pakistan and Afghanistan is conducting citizen protection measures after Taliban forces took over Kabul.

Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong, said that following the Foreign Ministry’s directions, the embassy has posted a notice on its official website and stayed in contact with people in Afghanistan to seek information about Vietnamese citizens in the country since first reports of possible Taliban forces’ advancing into the capital city.

According to the embassy, at present, there are no Vietnamese citizens in Afghanistan.

On August 3, the embassy coordinated with relevant agencies to bring a Vietnamese citizen working for a United Nations agency in Afghanistan back home safely, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

