National Administration of Tourism to change its name from July 1

The Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung, has recently issued Decision No. 1536/QD-BVHTTDL regarding the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structure of the Vietnam National Tourism Authority. This decision will come into effect on July 1, 2023.

Accordingly, the Vietnam National Tourism Authority is an administrative organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. It serves as an advisory body, assisting the Minister in the state management of tourism and the enforcement of tourism laws nationwide, as well as managing public tourism services in accordance with legal regulations.

The Vietnam National Tourism Authority has legal personality, an emblem featuring the National Emblem, and its headquarters in Hanoi. In English, it is known as the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Furthermore, the Vietnam National Tourism Authority inherits the tasks and powers of the Vietnam Tourism Administration as stipulated by the law and international treaties of which Vietnam is a member, until the competent authority issues or amends relevant legal provisions.

Under the new organizational structure, the Vietnam National Tourism Authority will have a director-general, deputy director-general, and no longer have heads of departments or deputy heads. The Office and the public career units under the Vietnam National Tourism Authority are budget-using units and have their own seals.

Previously, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had issued Decree No. 01/2023/ND-CP of the Government, which defined the functions, tasks, powers, and organizational structure of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, effective from February 20. In this decree, the Vietnam Tourism Administration under this ministry was renamed as the Vietnam National Tourism Authority.

Therefore, the Vietnam Tourism Administration officially has a new name starting from July 1st. The Vietnam Tourism Administration was established in 1978, merged with the Ministry of Trade and Tourism in 1991, then separated to become the Vietnam Tourism Administration under the government in 1992, and finally incorporated into the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in 2007.

@Zing News