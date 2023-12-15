Nam Dinh to launch fireworks to celebrate Lunar New Year at 3 locations

The People’s Committee of Nam Dinh City has just announced a plan to launch fireworks for 15 minutes, from 12:00 AM to 12:15 AM on February 10, 2024 (New Year’s Eve of the Lunar New Year).

In order to mark the moment of transition from New Year’s Eve to the new year 2024, creating a joyful, lively, and healthy atmosphere for the people to welcome the Lunar New Year , from 12:00 AM to 12:15 AM on February 10, 2024 (New Year’s Eve of the Lunar New Year), Nam Dinh Province will organize a fireworks display at three locations with 360 sets of fireworks of various types from the 21 Chemical Company Limited, a member of the Defense Industry General Department.

Fireworks display locations include: Vi Xuyen Lake (Vi Hoang Ward, Nam Dinh City), Tran Cultural Park (Loc Vuong Ward, Nam Dinh City), the square behind Nam Cuong Hotel (Loc Vuong Ward, Nam Dinh City).

The funding is ensured from socialized sources.

The provincial military command instructs units to prepare thoroughly, paying attention to detail; conduct technical training and organize fireworks displays rigorously, ensuring absolute safety for personnel, equipment, and technical vehicles of the military, as well as the property of the people. Coordination with the provincial police is required to ensure security and safety during the preparation and execution of the event.

@Vietnamnet