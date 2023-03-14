Nam Can Tho University Medical Center expands operation

CAN THO – The Nam Can Tho University Medical Center, a unit of the Nam Can Tho University in Can Tho City, today, March 14, commissioned the Department of Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology, the Department of Emergency, Intensive Care and Anti-Poison, and the Dental Center.

The expansion was aimed at improving the quality of healthcare, protecting residents’ health and enhancing the quality of workforce training in the Mekong Delta region.

Associate Professor Dr Dam Van Cuong, head of the Nam Can Tho University Medical Center, said that the Department of Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology would diagnose and treat heart illnesses.

The Department of Emergency, Intensive Care and Anti-Poison will apply advanced technology and techniques to continuous dialysis, plasma exchange and hemodialysis to treat seriously ill patients.

In addition, the dental center will specialize in dental and oral healthcare and orthodontics.

The new facilities, together with other departments, are open round the clock.

“The two departments are expected to give advanced medical services to residents in Can Tho City and the Mekong Delta region and help them reduce travel and treatment costs as they do not need to make a referral,” said Dr Pham Phu Truong Giang, deputy head of the Can Tho Department of Health.

Besides, these units will act as training facilities for medical students at the Nam Can Tho University and other universities in the city, contributing to strengthening the medical workforce, he added.

The Nam Can Tho University Medical Center started operation in May last year, featuring 200 beds and 29 departments and functional units. The construction of the medical center cost VND860 billion. The medical center is equipped with modern equipment and nearly 300 experienced medical workers.

The medical center has signed cooperation agreements with the University Medical Center HCMC, the Can Tho Central General Hospital, the Can Tho General Hospital and many other hospitals to improve the healthcare quality.

The medical center is set to complete its second phase to have an additional 500 beds in 2027.

At the opening ceremony, Professor Dr Vo Tong Xuan, principal of Nam Can Tho University, told The Saigon Times that the medical center’s expansion was part of the university’s operation strategy. The center will act as a place to train medical workers and fuel socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region.