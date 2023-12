According to the Vietnam News Agency, the Ministry of Transport has issued a document instructing the My Thuan Project Management Board to complete the legal procedures to commence the operation of the My Thuan – Can Tho expressway on December 24.

The My Thuan Project Management Board is tasked with directing the consulting design unit to review the connecting routes of the project, construct and propose the design of the project’s directional sign system to connect and guide traffic controllers to other roads in the area.

Furthermore, the Project Management Board is required to finalize the traffic organization plan for the expressway and submit it to the Road Administration Department for approval in accordance with the authority specified in Circular 06-2023 of the Ministry of Transport. This is to enable operation at a speed of 90 km/h instead of the previously designed 80 km/h.

@Thesaigontimes