My Son Sanctuary is considered to be the Angkor Wat of Vietnam

My Son Sanctuary is an important archaeological site, with many ancient Hindu temples hidden among the jungle, recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Photo: Steve Douglas.

My Son Sanctuary (Quang Nam) is a complex of relics of Hindu temples in the Central region, built during 10 centuries. Today, the relic is classified as a World Heritage Site.

The travel site The Travel introduces temples in My Son that remind people of the most famous works of Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

The greatest archeological treasure in Vietnam

My Son is the story of a dying city of a lost civilization. Like other ancient cities in Southeast Asia, this place is “lost” in ruins and desolation amidst the lush jungle.

Photo: Franks Travelbox.

The Hindu temples at My Son worship the god Shiva (also known by other names such as Bhadreshvara). These structures were built over a period of 1,000 years from the 4th to the 14th centuries by the Champa kings. My Son is also considered to be home to the most important Hindu temple complex in Southeast Asia, sometimes compared to Angkor Wat.

My Son Sanctuary is not only an important religious site but also the burial place of the Champa royal family and national heroes of the kingdom. It is also the oldest inhabited archaeological site in the region.

Ruins left after bombs

My Son was rediscovered by the French in the 19th century. They later restored parts of the ancient complex. At one point, this site had more than 70 temples and many steles with important inscriptions inscribed in Cham and Sanskrit.

Regrettably, much of the ancient architecture here was destroyed by American bombing. Today, out of about 70 temples that once existed, only about 20 remain.

Even so, the ruins of ancient Champa culture and 20 temples still bring a majestic and impressive scene for anyone to visit and explore. Walking in the middle of the relic site, visitors will think as if they were lost in the golden age of the Champa kingdom hundreds of years ago.

Photo: Andychewwk, Zenm0nkey108.

Visiting the temples in My Son Sanctuary

Like Angkor Wat, My Son Sanctuary has an enchanting setting in a lush rainforest valley. A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Duy Phu Commune, Duy Xuyen District, Quang Nam Province.

My Son is about 69 km from the famous tourist city of Da Nang to the southwest and about 10 km from the historic Tra Kieu capital of Champa.

My Son is the oldest archaeological site of Vietnam. Photo: Shutterstock.

There are many affordable tours to My Son with hotel pick-up and professional guides. Visitors will hear many interesting stories about these ancient temples and sites. You can also move to the relic by yourself, buy an entrance ticket and freely explore and check-in according to your own route.

@ Zing News