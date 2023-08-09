“Musang King Durian Mooncake: A Tempting Delight at Almost 2 Million VND per Box”

This year, Musang King durian moon cakes to Vietnam are priced at VND 900,000 to VND 1.7 million per box, up 2-10% over the same period last year.

Ms. Thanh Hoa, a customer who loves this cake, said that every year on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, she buys 2-5 boxes to eat and give as gifts. According to her, the Musang King durian mooncake has a soft, smooth and melt-in-the-mouth shell, a cool taste, and can be eaten more than traditional cakes.

Last year, this cake only had 1-2 units imported to Vietnam, selling for 1.5 million dong a box. This year, this type is imported by many clues with a variety of models but the price is higher. Surveys at online stores show that Musang King durian mooncakes are sold for between VND 900,000 and VND 1.7 million a box, up 2-10% from last year.

Ms. Hoang Anh, owner of a mooncake shop in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, said that last year, 500 boxes of Musang King and Black Thorn durian cakes were sold out in just half a month. This year, in order not to be short, Ms. Anh plans to double the output.

“This type must be ordered 5 months in advance, because the manufacturer only makes a limited amount of durian materials that need to be prepared in advance,” Ms. Oanh said.

In addition to products imported from Malaysia, the market now has more products imported from Singapore and Hong Kong.

As the exclusive distributor of Musang King durian mooncakes with snow shells, a representative of an imported gift brand based in Ho Chi Minh City said that this year, it will supply nearly 30,000 pieces to the market, tripling last year. . In which, 25,000 high-class pieces, 5,000 Musang King durian moon cakes with snow shell.

On the market, durian snow-skinned mooncakes are priced at 960,000 VND for a box of six. The type of cake (box of 6) costs 1.2 million VND and can be retailed. With a mixed box including many different flavors of cakes, including the premium Musang King durian cake costing nearly 1.7 million VND.

According to the business establishments of imported moon cakes, the reason for the increase in the price of this cake compared to before is the high increase in input materials. In particular, Musang King durian material for this period is limited in quantity, so the price has escalated.

This year’s mooncake market is quite active, with many manufacturers offering many new products at different prices. On the morning of August 8, Mr. Anil Viswannathan, General Director of Mondelez Kinh Do said that to refresh the market, the company intends to design 25,000 limited edition cake boxes. This type is different from other products in that each box contains only one cake (600 grams), instead of 2-6 cakes. Each box of cakes will cost 680,000 VND.

Besides this limited edition, this year Mondelez Kinh Do marketed about 25 different designs.

Similarly, KIDO Group also offers many high-end products according to market trends. The company aims to sell 450 tons of cakes during the mid-autumn season, up 50% from last year. Asia Confectionery Joint Stock Company (ABC Bakery) has received orders of more than 2 million cakes from 17 companies.

In addition, this year, the brand owner Chocopie – a leading enterprise in the cake industry entered the moon cake market after 18 years in Vietnam.