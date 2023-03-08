Multiple quakes strike Vietnam Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum

Since the beginning of March, Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands has reported six minor earthquakes, including four on a single day.

The latest tremor hit Kon Plong District, northeast of Kon Tum, at 5:34 p.m. yesterday, March 7, with the epicenter at a depth of some 8.1 kilometers.

The quake measured 2.5 on the Richter scale, according to the Center for Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning under the Institute of Geophysics.

On the same day, a series of quakes rocked local residential areas, one in the morning and two at noon. All of them had magnitudes of three or below.

Two more quakes were reported in the district on March 4, bringing the total number of quakes reported by the local administration to 30 this year. The strongest one had a magnitude of 3.6.

The tremors posed little risk of damage, despite rocking homes and being felt by the locals.

In 2022, Kon Plong District had 250 earthquakes, up from 187 in 2021.