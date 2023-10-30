Mui Ne tops affordable destinations for autumn holidays

Mui Ne, Binh Thuan province, has just been recommended by Booking.com as one of the top 6 budget-friendly travel destinations in the world for the autumn season.

Mui Ne owns a chain of beach resorts united into a long coastal strip. Photo: Booking.com

As the peak summer vacation period comes to an end, 44% of Vietnamese travelers express their intention to opt for off-peak autumn trips to save on costs. Based on data from Booking.com regarding affordable autumn travel destinations worldwide, the six suggested locations include Cartagena de Indias, Colombia; Mui Ne, Vietnam; Valencia, Spain; Vienna, Austria; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, USA; and Blackpool, England.

International tourists kitesurfing in Mui Ne. Photo: The Anh

Booking.com believes that Mui Ne boasts a string of budget-friendly beach resorts, forming an extensive coastal stretch. It is a popular destination for backpackers and those seeking a luxurious vacation on a budget.

Mui Ne is also a suitable place for kiteboarding, thanks to its strong winds, tropical climate, and abundant sunshine. Additionally, visitors to Mui Ne can indulge in various water sports activities such as kayaking, jet skiing, and surfing.

This list is based on the feedback of travelers who booked accommodations in over 28 million lodging facilities in 155 countries and territories registered on the platform. The criteria include hotel room prices, airfare, transportation at the destination, cuisine, as well as the presence of lively activities and appealing experiences for travelers.

@SGtiepthi