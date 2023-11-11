Mui Ne among top 6 the world’s most budget-friendly fall destinations

The renowned Dutch online travel company Booking.com recently honored Vietnam’s Mui Ne as one of the six most budget-friendly autumn vacation destinations in the world.
The other destinations featured on this year’s list include Cartagena in Colombia, Valencia in Spain, Pigeon Forge in the United States, and Blackpool in England.
Booking.com notes, “Mui Ne is a popular destination for both budget travelers and those seeking a luxurious vacation on a budget. It is also an ideal destination for those who love surfing.”
With ideal wind conditions from October to March and year-round tropical weather, Mui Ne is described as a place for “a sun-soaked adventurous autumn vacation.”
Mui Ne is a suitable fall destination for outdoor activities. Photo: Happy Tour