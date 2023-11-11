Mui Ne among top 6 the world’s most budget-friendly fall destinations

The renowned Dutch online travel company Booking.com recently honored Vietnam’s Mui Ne as one of the six most budget-friendly autumn vacation destinations in the world.

The other destinations featured on this year’s list include Cartagena in Colombia, Valencia in Spain, Pigeon Forge in the United States, and Blackpool in England.

Booking.com notes, “Mui Ne is a popular destination for both budget travelers and those seeking a luxurious vacation on a budget. It is also an ideal destination for those who love surfing.”

With ideal wind conditions from October to March and year-round tropical weather, Mui Ne is described as a place for “a sun-soaked adventurous autumn vacation.”

Mui Ne is a suitable fall destination for outdoor activities. Photo: Happy Tour

Located 12 km from Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan province on the South Central Coast, Mui Ne is renowned for its vast sand dunes. Booking.com evaluates that, with more reasonable costs compared to other countries, choosing Mui Ne as a destination will provide travelers with affordable beach activities, including kayaking, jet-skiing, and surfing. With an average nightly stay cost of around 220,000 VND (9 USD), there are numerous accommodations near Ham Tien Beach and the famous Rang Market in Mui Ne. This year’s list is based on reviews from travelers who booked accommodations at over 28 million lodging facilities in 155 countries and territories on Booking.com. Criteria include hotel room prices, flights, transportation, and food. @Vietnamnet