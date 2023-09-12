Mu Cang Chai Paragliding Festival 2023 returns with attractive activities

The 2023 Mu Cang Chai Paragliding Festival will officially take place from September 15th to 18th, featuring numerous exciting activities. However, starting from early September, visitors have the opportunity to experience paragliding over the golden ripe rice terraces.

The paragliding take-off point in Khau Pha, Mu Cang Chai district, is situated at an altitude of over 1,200 meters above sea level, making it one of the most beautiful paragliding spots in Vietnam and the world. By experiencing paragliding, tourists can admire the beauty of the golden rice terraces and the majestic scenery of the Northwest mountains and forests.

Photo: Mebayluon

This year, the 2023 Paragliding Festival, titled “Soaring over the Land of Mu Cang Chai’s Scenic Beauty,” officially kicked off at the beginning of September, with the main festival activities concentrated from September 15th to 18th.

During the festival, visitors can experience flying over the terraced fields using paragliders or ultralight aircraft. With paragliding, tourists soar accompanied by professional pilots, taking off from mountain peaks, utilizing wind and thermal currents to gain altitude and move around. With ultralight aircraft, pilots use engines for a smooth takeoff, independent of wind or terrain, requiring no runway or altitude gain.

Photo: Mebayluon

The highlight of this year’s Paragliding Festival is the expanded Mebayluon Precision Landing Championship, featuring the largest scale and prize value to date.

The championship gathers over 100 professional paragliding pilots from various countries, competing in categories such as men’s individual, women’s individual, and teams. Pilots take off from Khau Pha Pass and land at Lim Mong village. The crucial factors determining the winners are precision and the pilot’s mastery of technique. The large and diverse participation of contestants from different nationalities increases the competition and attractiveness of the event.

Another distinctive feature of this year’s event is the paragliding performances from altitudes exceeding 3,000 meters and skydiving displays by Thai athletes. Besides the golden beauty of the rice fields, Mu Cang Chai is also adorned with colorful paragliders. The performing pilots are all top experts in the region, ensuring unforgettable impressions for visitors.

Photo: Mebayluon

In addition to paragliding activities, visitors to Mu Cang Chai during this time also have the opportunity to experience the unique local culture, such as learning how to make green rice flakes from ethnic minority people, soaking their feet in medicinal leaf water, and exploring the streams to admire the evening sunset. Mr. Dang Van My, the paraglider pilot with the highest flight hours in Vietnam and the event organizer, stated: “We always strive to make the Mu Cang Chai Paragliding Festival bigger and more spectacular each year. To prepare for this year’s festival, we have completed several construction projects to make the Mu Cang Chai paragliding point as professional as international competition sites. I believe that adventurous travelers who love skydiving and the thrill of the skies will notice many differences when returning to Mu Cang Chai. I hope to contribute to making Mu Cang Chai a year-round tourist destination, not just during the rice harvest season.” @Vietnamnet