Mu Cang Chai develops 20 new tourism products

Since the beginning of 2023, Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai province has developed 20 new tourism products to retain and attract visitors.

In addition to impressive natural scenery, Mu Cang Chai also has much potential for tourism development with the advantage of cultural identity and gradually synchronous investment in infrastructure.

Recently, Mu Cang Chai district has paid attention to developing many diverse tourism products to attract and retain tourists. From the beginning of 2023 until now, the district has launched 20 new tourism products to serve visiting tourists.

Trekking Lung Cung peak, a new experience when coming to Mu Cang Chai. Photo: Tam Co Co

Accordingly, some new tourism products that tourists can visit and explore when coming to Mu Cang Chai include the Koong Hill camping site and the medicinal sauna bath model in Cao Pha commune. In Mo De commune, there are two new tourist destinations: the Rice Hammock – Khen Mong production cooperative and the Hang Phu Loa Mong ethnic community tourism house.

Lao Chai commune has Dinh Khiem homestay, Che Cu Nha commune has a traditional community cultural tourism model of the Mong people in Hang Chua Xay village and Dragon waterfall tourism. In Mu Cang Chai town, visitors can explore the Sunny Garden check-in point.

La Pan Tan commune has two outstanding accommodation spots serving tourists: Ho A Di homestay and See Bungalow homestay. In addition, in Nam Co commune, there will be a guide team to take guests to conquer Lung Cung peak and tourism support products with souvenirs from pine cones and visit Po Mu hill in Nam Khat commune.

The flower season is thick in Mu Cang Chai. Photo: Pham Hoang Cuong

Besides, Mu Cang Chai also introduces visitors to local specialties such as Seng Cu rice, Khau Si (Thai cake made from sticky rice), pickled rice chili, dried cat apples…

With a large number of tourism products exploited by Mu Cang Chai district, in the 11 months of 2023, this locality has attracted over 340,700 visits, reaching 131.03% of the year’s plan, with revenue of 340 billion VND, reaching 144.7% of the year’s plan.

