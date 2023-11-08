MSB Wins Prestigious Awards for Digital Excellence and SME Support

Vietnam Maritime Bank (HoSE: MSB) has recently received two prestigious international awards. Euro Money Magazine has recognized them as the “Best Bank in Vietnam for small and medium enterprises” (Best Bank for SMEs), and Global Brands Magazine has honored them as the “Best Digital Transformation Bank 2023.”

The awards highlight the excellence of MSB’s core products that contributed to these achievements, which cater to businesses. These offerings include M-Power, a lightning-fast unsecured online loan, and the M-Smart account package.

M-Power is a fully digital solution with a generous lending limit of up to 15 billion VND. MSB is the pioneering bank to offer this solution in the Vietnamese market, addressing a long-standing challenge for most SMEs: the need for collateral to access bank capital. This solution empowers customers to quickly check their expected loan limit in just 30 seconds, submit their application entirely online, and expedite the process with digital signatures. MSB evaluates and approves loans within just 3 working days, a significant improvement over traditional methods. To achieve this, MSB has integrated cutting-edge technologies, such as a scoring model tailored to individual risk appetite available on the webpage https://vaydoanhnghiep.msb.com.vn/, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for automated data extraction from customer records, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) combined with Natural Language Processing (NLP) to detect and manage fraudulent elements. These technologies form the basis of MSB’s commitment to swift loan approvals, enabling businesses to achieve breakthroughs.

In addition to M-Power, MSB also offers the M-Smart account package, which provides registered customers with a 100% waiver on fees for domestic and international online money transfers and various other charges, including registration fees and electronic tax collection transactions, electricity and water bills. New businesses that open an M-Smart account can receive a refund of up to 2 million VND per customer per month, lasting for six consecutive months when a debit transaction occurs on Internet Banking.

These awards serve as a testament to MSB’s dedication to its digitalization journey, serving as a source of motivation for the bank to further expand the use of advanced technology, enhancing the quality of financial services and striving to achieve its goals in the near future. The bank’s strategy for the period 2023 – 2027 places digital channels at the forefront, driving the bank’s growth and success.