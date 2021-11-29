MSB and Switzerland Kaleido Bank team-up to provide Private Banking services in Vietnam

The Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and Switzerland Kaleido Bank officially signed a strategic co-operation agreement on developing Private Banking activities in Vietnam in Bern, on Friday.

The event is the starting point in the relationship between the two sides, as well as a new step for MSB to optimize it’s business efficiency.

The signing ceremony was under the framework of Vietnam – Switzerland high-level Business Forum.

Under the co-operation agreement, Kaleido Bank will provide consulting support for MSB in the fields of market research, customer experience enhancement, product design, sales strategy development, investment in technology development and attracting talent.

As for MSB, with the advantage of being the first joint stock commercial bank inVietnam, the bank will provide Kaleido Bank with information about the domestic banking market so that it can easily grasp and understand the needs of target customers.

In addition, the combination of MSB and Kaleido Bank promises to bring outstanding values ​​to Private Banking services, such as helping customers manage assets, making profitable investments, and providing information about investment opportunities.

In the near future, MSB is expected to introduce to the market exclusive privileges for this group of customers, delivering a premium financial experience beyond expectations and setting a different standard for banking services.

