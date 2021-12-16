MSB and Alibaba.com form strategic partnership to support importers and exporters

Vietnam Maritime Bank (MSB) and Alibaba.com a global e-commerce platform between businesses powered by Alibaba Group just signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement to assist importers and exporters in the new normal.

With this agreement, MSB has become the first Vietnamese lender to team-up Alibaba.com

Accordingly, Alibaba.com will support MSB get closer to import-export businesses and support business operations, while promoting the process of digitization, cost optimization, and improving its customer services.

MSB will provide Alibaba.com customers with a list of products and services including: bank accounts, cards services, online banking, savings, insurance and investment products.

In addition, clients, who participate in the cooperation program will have the opportunity to use many incentives from MSB exclusively for them.

Nguyen The Minh, MSB’s Deputy CEO said that, use of B2B e-commerce platforms will help importers and exporters directly approach customers around the global, thereby expanding market access opportunities.

The data from from Alibaba.com showed, during the pandemic, the number of customers purchasing products on the platform has increased by 100%, the number of orders has increased by more than 170%, and the total transaction value has increased by 125%.

