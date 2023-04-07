Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao appointed as Chairwoman of Vietjet’s Board of Directors.

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) has just announced the appointment of senior personnel.

Starting from April 6, Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao assumes the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Ms. Nguyen Thanh Ha. Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong – CEO – is appointed as the General Director. The decision was announced at the launch event of Vietjet’s 2023 plan in Ho Chi Minh City.

The appointment is part of Vietjet’s development plan, marking the maturity of its high-level leadership team and helping the airline expand and grow strongly in the future.

The appointment decision was announced at the launching ceremony of Vietjet’s 2023 plan in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao founded Vietjet with the desire to realize people’s dreams of flying in and out of the country. As the first self-made female billionaire in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, she has held positions as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vietjet for many years. Together with former Chairman Nguyen Thanh Ha, she has left a strong mark, contributing to the revolutionary change in the aviation industry with Vietjet.

Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong has been with Vietjet from the beginning and has held the position of Deputy General Director and CEO since October 2020. The new General Director has made significant contributions during the period when the aviation industry faced challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, helping Vietjet to recover strongly in the post-pandemic period.

Prior to joining Vietjet, Mr. Phuong held various leadership positions at large corporations. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Vietnam Maritime University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from CFVG (France), and a PhD in Transport from the Moscow State University of Railway Engineering.

In 2022, Vietjet transported 20.5 million passengers on 116,000 flights, with domestic passenger growth of 20% compared to the same period in 2019. Total assets increased by 30%, reaching over 67,000 billion VND, with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7 and a liquidity ratio of 1.3 – a good level in the aviation industry. The airline contributed 4,349 billion VND directly and indirectly to tax, fees, and charges in 2022.

2023 is expected to be a year of strong international air transport growth, offering opportunities for financially capable and well-operated airlines like Vietjet.

The appointment of leadership personnel with experience and passion promises to bring Vietjet into a new phase of growth and development, contributing to the innovation of the aviation industry and promoting Vietnam’s economic development.

@Zing News