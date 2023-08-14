Mr. Le Thai Sam withdrew from FLC after becoming President of Bamboo Airways

Mr. Le Thai Sam, who was once known as a major creditor of FLC, has resigned from the Board of Directors of FLC Group just one month after holding the position of Chairman of Bamboo Airways.

FLC Group Joint Stock Company (stock code: FLC) on August 11 announced that, on August 10, the Board of Directors (BOD) of this group has received a letter of resignation from a member. Company Board of Directors of Mr. Le Thai Sam.

On August 11, the Board of Directors of FLC met and agreed to submit to the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) of the Group to approve the dismissal of Mr. approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Le Thai Sam’s move to withdraw from the FLC Board of Directors took place after Mr. Sam was just elected to hold the position of Chairman of Bamboo Airways’ Board of Directors in July, replacing Mr. Oshima Hideki’s resignation. Mr. Sam owns shares equivalent to more than 50% of the charter capital of Bamboo Airways.

Mr. Le Thai Sam was born in 1964, graduated from Ho Chi Minh City National Economics University in 1986 and has more than 30 years of investment and business experience in the fields of real estate, trade and services, finance – banking.

He used to be the leader of many enterprises such as Cuu Long Iron and Steel Joint Stock Company, Thang Long Iron and Steel Joint Stock Company; General Director of Sun Co., Ltd., Member of the Board of Directors of Suoi Dau Industrial Park Joint Stock Company. From March 2009 to May 2012, Mr. Sam was a member of the Board of Directors of DIC Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company (stock code: DIG) but then resigned on the grounds of “focusing on work.” personal business”.

According to the introduction of FLC, Mr. Sam is “a person with deep understanding of the investment environment”, doing business in Vietnam, with extensive experience in investment strategy formulation, risk management and analysis. market. In addition, he has many cooperation relationships with investment funds, large organizations and economic groups at home and abroad.

Before being a leader at FLC and then at Bamboo Airways, Mr. Sam was known to FLC’s major creditor (disclosed through the group’s financial statements in 2022).

Specifically, Mr. Sam has a loan of 621 billion dong to FLC, including 4 unsecured loan contracts with a term of 12 months (interest rate of 7%/year), which are scattered from April to June/year. 2022 to replenish and pay for FLC Faros contracts.

In May, the Board of Directors of FLC Group approved the full text of the draft contract in principle on the transfer of more than 400 million shares of BAV held at Bamboo Airways to Mr. Le Thai Sam, in exchange, Mr. Sam agreed to liquidate the entire company. debt obligations between the two parties.