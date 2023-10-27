Motorized boats to cease operations in Cua Van fishing village

To ensure safety and compliance with regulations, all motorized boats will be prohibited from operating in the Cua Van fishing village.

Today (October 27), the Halong Bay Management Board announced that starting from October 28, all motorized boats and boats will be prohibited from operating in the recreational and entertainment waters of Cua Van fishing village.

Cua Van fishing village is beautiful seen from above

In order to organize and manage recreational and entertainment activities on Halong Bay while ensuring safety and compliance with regulations, the Halong Bay Management Board is banning motorized boats and boats from operating in the recreational and entertainment waters of Cua Van fishing village.

From November 1, 2023, the Halong Bay Management Board will release limited buoys to demarcate and prevent motorized boats and boats from entering the designated recreational and entertainment area, as announced by the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.

Boats and motorized boats will not be allowed to operate in Cua Van fishing village

Previously, as of August 1, the waters in the Cua Van area were designated by the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee as a recreational and entertainment area for paddle boats and kayak services catering to tourists. @Vietnamnet