More Vietnamese citizens repatriated home from Malaysia

Some 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on July 5.

This was a joint effort of competent Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and competent Malaysian agencies.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent officials to the airport to help the citizens with necessary procedures.

Upon their arrival at Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the passengers were kept under quarantine and had medical checks-up in line with regulations.

In the coming days, more flights will be arranged to bring back Vietnamese citizens home from other countries depending on the pandemic’s developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and demand of Vietnamese citizens living abroad./.

This article was originally published in VNA

