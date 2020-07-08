More Vietnamese citizens fly home from Taiwan

A VietJet Air flight carrying more than 240 citizens from Taipei landed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The passengers are children aged under 18, pregnant women, sick people, and students and workers with expired labor contracts.

Preventive measures were deployed throughout the flight to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

This is the 36th repatriation flight arranged by Vietnamese competent authorities in collaboration with domestic and foreign airlines to bring home 9,770 Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19, official data shows.

As of 7 pm on June 7, Viet Nam confirmed 369 patients, including 342 recovered cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A total of 13,047 people are under medical surveillance or quarantined at hospitals, centralized quarantine camps, and places of residence./.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

