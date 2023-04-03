More than one million people own cars in Hanoi

The Hanoi Department of Transportation recently held a meeting on ensuring traffic safety and reducing traffic congestion in the city in the past and agreed on the direction of implementation in the future.

According to the department, as of February 14th, Hanoi has over 7.8 million vehicles, including more than 1 million cars, more than 6.6 million motorcycles, and over 184,000 electric motorcycles. These figures do not include about 1.2 million vehicles from other provinces and cities participating in traffic in the capital, with an average annual increase of about 4-5%.

The current population of Hanoi is estimated to be over 8 million people (not including about 1.2-1.5 million regular migrants living and working in the city). Therefore, on average, one out of eight people living in Hanoi owns a car.

In terms of transportation infrastructure, Hanoi currently has over 23,000 km of roads, with the city’s Department of Transportation managing more than 2,300 km and district-level People’s Committees managing over 21,000 km. The proportion of land for transportation on urban construction land is about 10.35%.

Regarding public passenger transport by bus, the entire system consists of 154 routes, and the bus network reaches 30/30 districts, towns, and cities, achieving 100%. The current public passenger transport rate is about 18.5%.

According to the Hanoi Department of Transportation, there are 37 traffic congestion points on the city’s territory. By the end of February, the department had agreed with the Traffic Police Department to handle 3/37 congestion points, including Chau Van Liem – Le Quang Dao street, Dai La – Tran Dai Nghia street, and Vong intersection.

In the future, the department stated that it will continue to coordinate to implement flexible traffic organization, suitable for the current situation, to improve the congestion situation and ensure compliance with the city’s resources.