More than 500 piracy websites in Vietnam are blocked

As of June, the authorities have blocked more than 500 websites infringing copyright in Vietnam.

Pham Hoang Hai, Director of the Vietnam Digital Content Copyright Center said the above information at the seminar “Online piracy and prevention measures in Vietnam” held on July 21.

The conference was organized by the Department of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (Ministry of Information and Communications) in collaboration with the Entertainment and Creative Alliance, the Motion Picture Association of America.

Mr. Hai said piracy in the digital environment is now taking place publicly on many platforms. Infringing content owned by digital content producers is broadcast and posted on media platforms, to the detriment of the owners.

Common piracy acts such as livestreams, live broadcasts on social networks or websites; copy the played content as-is or cut, edit the videos, then illegally post them on the Internet.

Infringing content is illegally used on state-licensed OTT websites and applications; websites that register domain names and host servers abroad; pirated OTT apps shared on the Internet or installed via Android TV Box devices; popular social networks such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Gapo, TalkTV, Instagram, Twitch; content providers on mobile networks…

Also at the same seminar, Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, Deputy Director of the Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information said that piracy on the network environment is a burning problem. Cross-border social networks, information sites and social networks daily transmit huge sources of digital content to millions of Internet users, many of which are infringing on copyright – causing damage to interests and reputation of content owners.

The Department of Broadcasting, Broadcasting and Electronic Information has received many requests to handle piracy of entertainment content such as football, movies, television games, etc. However, the leader of this Department admitted that the processing takes a lot of time, effort and difficulties when the forms and methods of piracy are sophisticated and cross-border from abroad providing services to Vietnam.

And Mr. Neil Gane, Consultant of the Asia Pacific Creative and Entertainment Alliance, citing data from Media Partners Asia, showed that online video piracy increased to 15.5 million people in 2022, resulting in a loss of 348 million USD, accounting for 18% of the entire legal video industry’s revenue. It is predicted that, if this situation is not controlled, by 2027, the number of piracy users may increase to 19.5 million, leading to a loss of revenue of 456 million USD.

Media Partners Asia believes that stepping up efforts to combat piracy of online video content will help to triple the revenue of the video industry.

@ Saigon Times