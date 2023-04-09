More than 350,000 Vietnamese people live with cancer

On the occasion of World Health Day 2023, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan has recently issued this information. According to statistics, over 180,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in Vietnam each year, and over 120,000 people die from it, which is 18 times higher than deaths from traffic accidents. The most prevalent forms of cancer are liver, lung, breast, stomach, colon, rectum, and so on.

However, despite significant breakthroughs in screening, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, many patients continue to present at a late stage, resulting in high mortality. While the capacity to prolong life is dependent on several aspects, including illness stage, treatment response, and technique combination.

Therefore, people must undergo frequent cancer screenings in order to discover the illness early and avoid missing out on the “golden phase” of therapy.

@vtv.vn