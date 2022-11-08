More than 300 foreigners rescued from boat in distress at Vietnam’s sea

As many as 303 Sri Lankan people on board Myanmar-flagged fishing vessel LADY R3 have been rescued by the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC Vietnam) and other foreign forces.

MRCC Vietnam on November 7 received a mayday signal from MRCC Sri Lanka that LADY R3 fishing vessel got into trouble at sea and was in distress in the waters about 258 nautical miles off the southeastern part of the Vung Tau cape.

After receiving the news, MRCC Vietnam worked closely alongside international rescue agencies of both Singapore and Malaysia to verify the information and call international ships for help.

Discovering a Helios Leader ship of Japan was moving nearby, the center requested that the ship urgently change its direction and co-operate to rescue the people on board the LADY R3.

With the support of Vietnam MRCC, at 19:00 on the same day, all of the Sri Lankan people, including 264 men, 19 women, and 20 children, on board the vessel were brought to the Helios Leader. They were all in stable health condition.

The Japanese ship docked at a port in Vung Tau and handed over the rescued people to local border security forces.

Source: VOV