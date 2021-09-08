Home » More Pfizer vaccine arrived in Vietnam
More Pfizer vaccine arrived in Vietnam

by Anna Le
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (Comirnaty)
  • Around 331,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from Belgium arrived in Vietnam this morning, September 8.
  • Of the figure, 166,140 doses landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City and the remainder arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology is the importer of this vaccine batch.

More Covid-19 vaccine batches are expected to be brought to Vietnam from September as the country is speeding up vaccinations.

According to customs agencies, favourable conditions have been created to facilitate the clearance of Covid-19 vaccine batches. Most Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Vietnam recently from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Currently, many cities and in Vietnam, including Hanoi, are temporarily short of the Moderna vaccine to give second shots. Some experts suggested using Pfizer to replace Moderna for the second jab. The Ministry of Health has considered the solution for this problem.

Source: Dan Tri 

