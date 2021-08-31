More people to receive financial support, according to Labor Department

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs has just proposed to supplement beneficiaries of the city’s support policies affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19) in the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed that the Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Committee and the city People’s Council include freelance employees who do not have labor contracts into beneficiaries of the support policies according to Resolution No. 09/2021/NQ on financial support for unemployed workers due to the impact of Covid-19.

As planned, around 1,107,554 additional freelance workers will receive VND1.5 million (US$45) per person.

Additionally, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs also proposed to supplement policies to support some people facing difficulties due to the impact of the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

Specifically, the Department suggested 53,901 poor households and near-poor households receive cash support of VND1.5 million each.

At the same time, approximately 4,806,865 laborers in difficult circumstances due to the impact of Covid-19 were proposed to receive VND1.5 million each.

In addition, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City proposed that people serving in the country’s wars should also enjoy financial aid of VND1.5 million per person. The Department estimated about 38,734 people will enjoy the support.

Last but not least, the labor department has proposed support worth VND1.5 million each for 157,737 orphans and children in non-public shelters.

According to the Department’s estimation, more than 6 million people and 53,901 poor and near-poor households are eligible to receive financial assistance. The total estimated spending is more than VND9,247 billion from the HCMC budget.

