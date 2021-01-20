More border jumpers from Laos detected in Thanh Hoa

Border guards in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa have found five people illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on January 17 in the area bordering Pieng Mon Rea, Muong Lat Town.

The five are Vietnamese who are from Duc Thanh Commune in the central province of Nghe An’s Yen Thanh District.

According to the provincial border force, they will be sent to Muong Lat District’s health centre for quarantine for Covid-19 prevention as regulated.

Meanwhile, authorities of the central province of Nghe An on January 18 also caught seven men illegally entering Vietnam from Laos. The men, who are workers of a hydropower project in Laos, are all from Que Phong and Nghia Dan districts in Nghe An.

Last week, a local woman was fined VND5 million (USD217.39) for her unlawful entry into Vietnam from Laos.

Earlier, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long warned that the rising number of illegal entrants is posing a big threat to Vietnam’s anti-Covid-19 fight.

By the end of November last year, more than 20,000 people had illegally entered the country.

Vietnam closed the doors to foreign nationals on March 22 and suspended international flights on March 25, except for flights to transport Vietnamese nationals in special cases and foreigners who have diplomatic or official passports or are experts or high-skilled workers to enter the country at present.

This article was originally published in Dtinews