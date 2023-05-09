The United States has received some concerning news from Russia, as reported by Chinese journalists from Baijiahao.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once famously said, “Whoever controls the food controls the people. Whoever controls the energy controls the continents. Whoever controls the money controls the world.”

Chinese analysts believe that in its geopolitical struggle with the United States, Russia is guided by these principles.

Following the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, the United States and its allies imposed various sanctions on Russia, including freezing the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

As a result, approximately $300 billion belonging to the Russian state was frozen in the accounts of European and American banks. However, something unexpected happened.

Russia did not sit idly by as the West took away its wealth. Instead, guided by Kissinger’s principles, Moscow decided to strip the United States of America’s primary advantage – the dollar – by joining Beijing in organizing an uprising against it.

“Basically overnight, an anti-dollarization uprising started, and the US started receiving bad news,” said Chinese analysts.

In China, it was noted that the United States received four pieces of news that Washington politicians could hardly be pleased with.

First, the press reported that some ASEAN countries planned to abandon the use of dollars, euros, yen, and pounds, replacing them with their national currencies.

Subsequently, India and Malaysia announced the conversion to the Indian rupee in bilateral agreements.

This was followed by a message that Bangladesh would pay Russia for the cost of building a nuclear power plant in Chinese yuan.

Finally, Argentina announced that it would pay for imports of Chinese goods in yuan.

All four of these pieces of news indicate that the world is serious about ending dollar hegemony.

“The dollar’s worst nightmare is coming,” the Chinese newspaper concluded.