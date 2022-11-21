Modern Marketing in Vietnam: The use of mobile in the digital marketing

In recent years, the use of mobile phones in Vietnam has increased significantly. This is especially true in the field of marketing, where mobile phones are being used more and more to reach consumers. In this article, we will take a look at the use of mobile phones in Vietnam’s digital marketing landscape.

Mobile phones are an essential part of life in Vietnam. According to a report by VietnamNet, there are now over 150 million mobile phone subscribers in the country, which is equivalent to nearly 70% of the population. This number is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

One of the most popular uses for mobile phones in Vietnam is e-commerce. According to a report by eMarketer, Vietnam is the second-largest market for e-commerce in Southeast Asia, behind only Thailand. The report projects that the value of Vietnam’s e-commerce market will reach $8.5 billion by 2021.

Mobile phones are also playing an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s social media landscape. According to a report by We Are Social, Vietnam is now the sixth-largest market for social media in Southeast Asia, with over 28 million active social media users. This number is expected to grow to 34 million by 2021.

Overall, it is clear that mobile phones are becoming increasingly important in Vietnam's marketing landscape. Companies that are able to effectively utilize mobile marketing will be well-positioned to succeed in this rapidly-growing market.

The use of mobile phones in Vietnam

In Vietnam, mobile phones are used for a wide variety of tasks, including keeping in touch with friends and family, conducting business, playing games, and accessing the internet. Mobile marketing is a relatively new concept in Vietnam, but it is one that is quickly gaining traction.

There are a number of reasons for this. Firstly, Vietnam has a very young population, with over 60% of the population being under the age of 30. This means that there is a large potential market for mobile marketing. Secondly, Vietnam has a high level of mobile phone ownership, with over 90% of the population owning a mobile phone. This means that businesses have a good chance of reaching their target market through mobile marketing.

Thirdly, Vietnam has a high level of internet usage, with over 50% of the population using the internet on their mobile phones. This makes it easier for businesses to reach their target market through online channels such as websites and social media. Finally, Vietnam has a growing economy, which is creating more opportunities for businesses to grow and expand their operations.

Mobile marketing in Vietnam is still in its early stages, but it has great potential. Businesses that are looking to reach the Vietnamese market should consider using mobile marketing as part of their digital marketing strategy.

The use of mobile phones in the e-commerce

Due to the high internet penetration rate and the widespread use of smartphones, mobile phones are playing an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s e-commerce market. In 2019, the number of mobile phone users in Vietnam reached 66 million, accounting for about 70% of the country’s population.

Mobile phones are not only used for making calls or sending messages, but also for accessing the internet, social media, and online shopping. Vietnamese consumers are becoming more and more accustomed to using their mobile phones for all sorts of tasks, including making purchases.

According to a report by Google and Temasek, the value of Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to reach US$10 billion by 2025, with mobile commerce accounting for 70% of all online sales. The same report found that in 2019, 43% of all online shoppers in Vietnam made their purchases via mobile phone.

With the rapid growth of mobile commerce in Vietnam, businesses need to pay attention to this trend and adjust their marketing strategies accordingly. Online mobile marketing is no longer an optional extra; it is an essential part of doing business in Vietnam.

The use of mobile phones in the social media

In Vietnam, the use of mobile phones in social media is widespread. A study by We Are Social and Hootsuite showed that Vietnamese people spend an average of 3 hours and 5 minutes on social media every day. This is higher than the global average of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

The most popular social media platforms in Vietnam are Facebook, YouTube, and Zalo. Facebook is used by 92% of social media users in Vietnam, followed by YouTube (87%), and Zalo (74%).

Vietnamese people use social media for a variety of reasons, including staying in touch with friends and family, getting news and information, and entertainment.

The use of mobile phones in social media is also popular in Vietnam for marketing purposes. A survey by AdColony showed that 80% of respondents in Vietnam use their smartphones to access social media, and 60% of respondents said they had made a purchase after seeing an ad on social media.

Digital marketing is becoming more important in Vietnam as the country’s economy continues to grow. The use of mobile phones in social media is helping businesses reach more customers and create stronger relationships with them.

Modern Marketing in Vietnam: The use of mobile in the digital marketing mix

In Vietnam, the use of mobile phones in marketing is becoming more prevalent. This is due to the fact that mobile penetration in the country is quite high, with over 90% of the population having access to a mobile phone. Additionally, the use of mobile phones is growing at a rapid pace, with Vietnamese people using them an average of 9 hours per day on their phones.

As a result, businesses are starting to take advantage of this by using mobile phones as a part of their marketing mix. For example, many businesses are now using SMS marketing, which allows them to send mass text messages to their customers. Additionally, businesses are also using MMS marketing, which allows them to send multimedia messages that include images and videos.

Another way businesses are using mobile phones in their marketing mix is by creating mobile apps. This allows businesses to have a presence on people’s phones and provides them with another way to reach their target market. Additionally, businesses are also using QR codes as a way to connect with their consumers. QR codes can be scanned by mobile phone users and will take them to a specific landing page or even give them access to exclusive content.

Overall, the use of mobile phones in marketing is growing at a rapid pace in Vietnam. This is due to the fact that there is a high mobile penetration rate in the country and people are using their phones for an average of 9 hours per day. As a result, businesses are starting to take advantage of this by using mobile phones as a part of their marketing mix.

Conclusion

Mobile phones are an integral part of daily life in Vietnam and are increasingly being used for digital marketing purposes. Mobile e-commerce is growing rapidly in Vietnam, with a significant number of people using their phones to make purchases. Social media is also widely used in Vietnam, and mobile phones are playing a big role in this.

Digital marketing campaigns that make use of mobile phones are likely to be more successful in Vietnam than those that don’t. marketers should consider using mobile phones as part of their digital marketing mix in order to reach the widest possible audience.