Mitsubishi Vietnam recalls Outlander and Xpander cars to fix fuel pump issue

Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam is recalling 9,066 Outlander and Xpander cars to fix a fuel pump issue that could cause the vehicle to stall.

They include 5,370 Outlanders manufactured in Vietnam between January 15, 2018, and July 21, 2019, and 3,696 Xpanders imported from Indonesia and assembled between August 21, 2018, and September 20, 2019.

The company said the inflated impeller inside of the pump “might have caused it to touch the surrounding parts of the pump body and stop the pump from spinning” that could result in “the engine not starting or stalling.”

Car owners can take their vehicles to an authorized dealership for a free fuel pump replacement which will take around one hour.

Mitsubishi uses gas pumps supplied by Japanese company Denso, which caused similar problems in many other cars including Toyota and Honda.

But it said this error would not occur in its other cars.

According to data from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, auto sales fell 8 percent in 2020 to 296,634 units.

