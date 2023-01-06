Miss Vietnam Business 2023 will be hosted in Da Nang city

The Miss Vietnam Business 2023 pageant is scheduled to take place from March 15 to March 22 in Da Nang City, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

According to details given by the organisers on January 5, the beauty contest will be open for businesswomen aged 25 to 55 living and working all over the country.

The grand final of the event is set to get underway in Da Nang City on March 22 and will be live broadcast on Vietnam Television’s VTV8 channel.

The beauty pageant was first held back in July 2022, with the occasion also taking place in Da Nang City.

The purpose of the function is to create a platform for talented and beautiful businesswomen nationwide, thereby providing opportunities for them to participate in the current period of economic integration and join in activities for the community.

Hailing from the northern province of Hai Duong, Mac Thi Minh surpassed 30 other contestants to claim the title of Miss Vietnam Business 2022 during the pageant’s finale held on July 14 last year in Da Nang City. The winner received a crown worth VND1.5 billion, according to the VOV.

The number of beauty pageants being held in Vietnam is growing rapidly, with nearly 20 annual events. Most of the pageants were organised by industry groups and entertainment companies, including Miss Universe Vietnam and Miss Ethnic Vietnam, Miss Ao Dai Vietnam and Miss Sports Vietnam.

According to a report by local media, many more are lined up for this year. The sprouting of new pageants has been attributed to the Department of Performing Arts that eased regulations in February 2021 for such events to be held and the industry has seen a 10-fold increase.