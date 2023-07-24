Ministry of Health provides information on drugs disguised as functional foods

According to the Food Safety Department (Ministry of Health), recently, there has been information appearing on the market about some drugs disguised as functional food products under the brand names ‘Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD tincture’ and ‘Lazarus Naturals relief + recovery CBD muscle gel’.

These products are promoted as having benefits for skin beauty and cancer treatment, but they contain the synthetic drug Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (abbreviated as THC).

After consulting the data at the Food Safety Department, up to the present time, no organization or individual has submitted applications for the registration of the mentioned products. The department advises consumers that if they have any information about these two products, they should promptly report it to the relevant authorities for proper legal handling.

According to the HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Department (Ministry of Health), THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana, found in the leaves and flowers of the cannabis plant. This substance stimulates the brain to release a chemical called dopamine, which brings feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and pleasure to the user. When inhaled or vaped, THC can enter the bloodstream quickly, producing euphoric effects within seconds or minutes. The THC level usually reaches its peak in about 30 minutes and takes 1 to 3 hours to wear off. If ingested orally, it takes even longer for the user to fully regain sobriety.

@Thanhnien.vn