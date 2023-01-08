Microsoft apply Google’s etching technology

ChatGPT, AI technology considered a direct rival to Google, is about to be integrated by Microsoft into Bing search engine.

ChatGPT has the ability to conduct natural conversations as well as answer user questions.

According to information from The Information, Microsoft is planning to apply OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology to the Bing search engine. Microsoft hopes to launch a new feature in March to attract users from rival Google.

By using ChatGPT technology built by artificial intelligence company OpenAI, Bing can provide replies to users instead of giving results based on search keywords.

Currently, both Google and Bing have the same operating method of giving results based on search keywords. However, Google has the upper hand thanks to the Knowledge Graph database that helps provide information to users without having to visit the website.

Google’s Knowledge Graph helps users look up information about an individual, place or organization without having to click on any web page.

Microsoft’s use of ChatGPT could help Bing compete with Google’s Knowledge Graph. In addition, with this new technology, Microsoft is also ambitious to provide many new types of functionality to Bing.

Thanks to a $1 billion investment from Microsoft, OpenAI released ChatGPT publicly to test users in November. Since then, its ability to answer questions has made the tool the center of attention on the Internet.

ChatGPT will provide complete information about the keyword asked, from recipes to celebrity biographies. Even, users can compose poetry, compose essays, write source code with this tool.

While AI services sometimes provide inaccurate information, some analysts and experts have suggested that ChatGPT’s ability to summarize publicly available data could make it a solution. Reliable alternative to Google.

However, ChatGPT is still in beta. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also warned that “it’s wrong to use ChatGPT for important work right now”.

While ChatGPT could help Bing challenge Google’s dominance, the search giant said it won’t launch its own AI engine immediately because of “reputational risks”.

Google cited current AI chatbot problems as the reason the company wasn’t ready to replace traditional search. However, it has used various major AI language models to improve its search engine in a sophisticated way over the years.

Microsoft has a deep relationship with OpenAI, one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies. The tech giant is adding a text-to-image model to Bing powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2.

It also invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and has an exclusive license to use the GPT-3 AI text generator.

Microsoft has been betting its future on AI for at least six years, with CEO Satya Nadella discussing the importance of AI apps and services in an interview in 2016.

@ Zing News