Meta brings ‘Notification Channel’ feature to Messenger and Facebook

The “Broadcast Channel” is considered a useful tool for content creators to update their status to their followers.

The “Broadcast Channel” feature has been present on Instagram for a while, primarily serving the purpose of updating information from content creators without the need to create posts on their page. In the latest announcement, Meta stated that they will soon introduce this feature to both Facebook and Messenger, expected in the coming weeks.

Initially, the “Broadcast Channel” will be available to Facebook page administrators to update information similar to how it works for content creators on Instagram. Page admins can use various features within the “Broadcast Channel,” such as creating polls to gather feedback from the follower community, sharing behind-the-scenes photos or videos from an event, using voice notes, and more.

“Notification channel” is no longer a strange feature for Instagram users

CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is testing the capability for page administrators to create their own “Broadcast Channels.” Once the channel is created and a message is sent, followers of the page will receive a notification to join the channel. Only channel owners are allowed to send messages, while other members can interact with the content, vote in polls, and more. It’s important to note that when users join a channel, they will, by default, receive notifications (on their personal accounts) whenever the channel posts new content. To avoid being disturbed, they can turn off notifications for this channel (by clicking the mute icon at the top right of the channel title). @Thanhnien.vn