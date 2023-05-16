Exploring the Myth of Mermaids: A Closer Look at the Iconic Mermaid Statue on Phu Quoc Island

Greek epics dating back nearly 3,000 years feature the captivating myth of mermaids, known for their stunning beauty and enchanting singing voices that lured sailors to their perilous fate.

As foreign tourists, you are advised to visit and take a selfie with a beautiful mermaid statue located on Bai Dai, from Long Beach Resort on the south side of Long Beach Village, near the backpacker area.

This iconic statue is situated next to other beach statues and a small pier, offering visitors the opportunity to take unique virtual photos. “However, it’s worth noting that the true identity of the statue may come as a surprise to some”, Warren Carroll, an English visitor told Vietnam Insider.

Science has confirmed that the mermaid myth is just that – a myth. In reality, mermaids are not real creatures, and the mermaid statue on Bai Dai is actually a representation of a giant sea cow, or manatee, a marine mammal.While the front fins of a manatee may resemble a human hand, their stout bodies and buffalo snouts are a far cry from the beautiful mermaids depicted in legend.

Furthermore, while mermaids were said to have a hauntingly beautiful singing voice, the “singing” of sea cows is far from enchanting. In fact, their vocalizations sound more like mournful cries than alluring melodies. Additionally, it’s worth noting that sea cows have large nipples in the chest area, which may come as a surprise to some.

Despite the discrepancies between legend and reality, the mermaid statue on Bai Dai of Vietnam Phu Quoc Island remains a beloved attraction and a testament to the enduring power of myth and folklore.