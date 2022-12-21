Mergers & Acquisition Landscape in Vietnam and things you should know

Although the merger and acquisition market in Vietnam has been slow going in 2022, opportunities next year should be abundant even despite concerns from prolonged global economic storms, according to various insiders.

Investors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Data shows that in the first 10 months of 2022, total value of M&A deals hit $5.7 billion, down 35.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. Singapore is the leading country in cross-border transactions with about $1.2 billion, followed by the US with $570 million and South Korea with $370 million.

