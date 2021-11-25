Merck Family Foundation Donates Euro100,000 to ‘Breathe Again Vietnam’ Campaign of EuroCham

This article is also available in Vietnamese

The Merck Family Foundation, financed exclusively by the private funds of the Merck family, has this week donated Euro100,000 to EuroCham’s ‘Breathe Again Vietnam’ campaign to support Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 16 hospitals across five provinces will benefit from the donation. Nine of these hospitals are based in Ho Chi Minh City (Trung Vuong, Thong Nhat, Ung Buou, Cho Ray, Tu Du, Pediatric No.2, An Binh, Hung Vuong, and Nguyen Tri Phuong) with a further four in Hanoi (Viet Duc, Bach Mai, Det May, and the National Hospital of Endocrinology). Other hospitals set to benefit are An Giang Cardiovascular Hospital, Can Tho Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Da Nang Hospital.

The donation from the Merck Family Foundation will be used to purchase N95 masks and protective clothing for front-line healthcare professionals, as well as essential medical equipment including non-invasive ventilators, PCR-test machines, syringe pumps, infant incubators, and autoclave sterilizers.

Breathe Again Vietnam

EuroCham launched ‘Breathe Again Vietnam’ in August during the fourth wave outbreak of COVID-19. The campaign aimed to raise significant cash donations from European investors and enterprises both here in Vietnam and across the EU. These funds were then used to purchase much-needed medical equipment with internaltional standard to support hospitals and front-line health workers in their fight against the pandemic.

Before the Merck Family Foundation donation, the campaign had raised more than Euro625,000 and donated medical equipment worth Euro430,000 to hospitals across Vietnam, with more in the pipeline. In total, EuroCham members have donated over Euro1.2 million to support Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Living in Vietnam over the last 2 years, I consider myself as a part of its people. Witnessed how Covid-19 caused the lost and impact to the lives of millions Vietnamese people and with Merck’s spirit “United As One for Patients through unprecedented times’, we have been proactively looking for any resources to contribute medical equipment to hospitals to treat and save patients’ lives. With this fund from Merck Family Foundation and through “Breathe Again Vietnam” of Eurocham, we commit to continuing the ongoing efforts of the government to against Covid-19”, Hideko Ikeda Managing Director, Merck Vietnam, said.

“Even though lockdowns are ending, and life is returning to normal, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. The government’s vaccine roll out is protecting more and more people from the worst effects of the virus. However, with cases on the rise, we need to remain vigilant and keep the pandemic under control.

“Therefore, I am delighted that the Merck Family Foundation has chosen to support our fundraising drive. This significant and generous donation will make a real difference to the fight against COVID-19, helping more patients to recover and supporting front-line medical professionals with their life-saving work.” EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany added:

Present at the event, Dr. Wallat Josefine -German Consul General shared “I am very impressive how many companies, hospitals, organisations and individuals supported each other during these difficult times. The federal government of Germany donated more than 3,5 million vaccines to Vietnam so far. Today’s generous donation by the Merck Family Foundation is another very impressive example of German companies giving back to society. Merck shows what our “A piece of Germany” campaign stands for: high quality of products, high standards in working conditions and environmental protection and giving back to society. I am very proud to celebrate this donation today and want to thank Merck Family Foundation and the Eurocham!”

