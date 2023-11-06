MeMed Bolsters Leadership Team With Appointment of Ori Hadomi as Chairman and

Peter Scheu as President of MeMed US

HAIFA, Israel; BOSTON, MA – 6 November, 2023 – MeMed, a leader in host response technologies, today announces the appointment of Mr. Ori Hadomi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Peter Scheu, as President of MeMed US.

Ori Hadomi is a renowned leader in the medical device arena, an accomplished serial entrepreneur and CEO with three decades of healthcare experience. He currently serves as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & Partnership at Medtronic. Previously, he was CEO at Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ: MZOR) where he led the company from concept to global commercial success, public listing and eventually acquisition by Medtronic.

Peter Scheu is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the healthcare and in-vitro diagnostics space. His previous roles include President, North American Commercial Operations at LumiraDx. Before that, he served as President North America Commercial Operations at Alere, a global provider of point-of-care diagnostics, later acquired by Abbott. Additionally, he was President Anatomical Pathology at Thermo Fischer Scientific.

Ori Hadomi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at MeMed, commented, “I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chairman at this pivotal juncture, with MeMed products successfully entering the market and their clinical impact becoming increasingly evident. I look forward to working with Eran Eden and MeMed’s dedicated team to establish MeMed as a category leader in the emerging field of advanced host response technologies by driving growth, scaling operations, and fulfilling the company’s vision.”

Peter Scheu, President of MeMed US, said, “It is particularly exciting for me to join MeMed because it provides the opportunity to build an extremely attractive business while simultaneously positively impacting public health. I’m very excited to lead MeMed’s North American business at this stage. We already have several outstanding strategic partners with whom we are collaborating and I look forward to helping establish MeMed BV as a clinical practice standard.”

Dr. Eran Eden, CEO of MeMed, noted, “I am excited and honored to welcome Ori and Peter to our leadership team. Their respective track records in pioneering and expanding markets for category-defining products that set new industry standards are unparalleled. These key appointments underscore our dedication to strengthening our leadership structure and advancing the frontier of host response technologies. I look forward to working with them to help further advance our bold vision and impact patient lives on a broad scale.”

About MeMed

At MeMed, our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. By leveraging expertise in host-response profiling and machine-learning algorithms, MeMed is creating a portfolio of tests that address tough clinical dilemmas.

