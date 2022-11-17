Meliá Heats Up the Sand in Cam Ranh, Vietnam

Along the beachfront in one of Vietnam’s most alluring coastal destinations, Sol by Meliá Cam Ranh Bay is readying for a debut on the south-central coast in Q4, 2023.

The new ocean-inspired property by Meliá Hotels International is part of a wave of new hotel openings in Asia for the Spanish hotel group, which is the second largest international hotel group in Vietnam.

“For decades, our company has led the leisure and bleisure hospitality in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, so we look forward to contributing to the development of the key holiday destinations in Asia-Pacific, bringing the most innovative hotel experiences to meet the expectations of modern travellers” Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International told Vietnam Insider.

The Sol by Melia complex will boast 816 keys and include four dining outlets, multiple swimming pools with separate adult and family areas, a spacious spa situated on its own island, a kids club, extensive MICE facilities, and a fitness center and sports club with tennis courts.

The main hotel at the heart of the complex will offer 167 rooms and suites on 15 floors. Another 111 keys will fan out in 40 villas and 29 bungalows from the main building towards the white sands of Cam Ranh Bay, and two condotel towers (with a combined 538 keys) will flank each side of the spiral-shaped main building.

A nautical theme anchors both the interiors and exteriors with rich ocean colors from turquoise blue to golden sand and pops of bold coral. The sculptural decor and lighting in the lobby, dining spaces, and rooftop sky lounge, is inspired by creatures of the sea. The facades of the condotels are reminiscent of dynamic yacht lines, while the hotel building curls like a Nautilus shell.

Tropical landscaping with towering palm trees and lakes connect the spaces. The 12-treatment room spa sits prominently as a wellness oasis at the center of one of the largest ponds with massage bungalows spanning out above the water from the Sol Spa’s center. The wellness space also features several jacuzzies and saunas, along with relaxation areas with private gardens.

With the Sol by Melia brand’s focus on family, the property has extensive facilities for children including a kids’ club with sensory spaces, reading area, ball pit and nap room. One of the main pools will also count with a miniature water park with slides for children.

“While we have lots for kids, when we think of family we also move beyond the traditional definition,” added Ignacio Martin, Meliá’s Managing Director for Southeast Asia. “We believe in the idea of a tribe and realize that a tribe looks different to everyone. With that in mind we have plenty for adults at all our Sol by Melia properties.”

There are currently 58 Sol by Meliá properties in beautiful beachfront destinations around the world including Spain, Cape Verde, and the Caribbean. Sol by Meliá Cam Ranh Bay will be the fourth Sol property in Southeast Asia and the 27th Melia Hotels International’s property in Vietnam.

The new hotel will be owned by HONG NGOC VIET TRAVEL & INVESTMENT JSC, a Khanh Hoa based investment company.