Mekong Delta recognizes 10 outstanding tourist destinations in 2023

Accordingly, 10 new destinations have been recognized by the ATMD as the “Prominent Tourist Destinations in the Mekong Delta 2023,” including the Tram Trau Ecotourism Area in Tra Su (An Giang); Noc Nang National Historical Site (Bac Lieu); the Special National Monument and Nguyen Dinh Chieu Memorial Site; Hai Van Farm and Bird Sanctuary; TTC Palace Ben Tre; TTC Ben Tre Food Village (Ben Tre); Hung King Temple in Can Tho City; Go Thap Archaeological Site (Dong Thap); Ao Ba Om National Scenic Spot and Huynh Kha Ecotourism Area (Tra Vinh).

Four destinations have been re-recognized, namely the Gao Gieng Ecotourism Area (Dong Thap); Professor – Academician Tran Dai Nghia Memorial Site; Van Thanh Mieu in Vinh Long, and Vinh Long Museum, all located in Vinh Long province.

Thus, up to now, the ATMD has recognized 53 “Prominent Tourist Destinations in the Mekong Delta.”

It is known that the “Prominent Tourist Destinations in the Mekong Delta” are surveyed and voted based on criteria for each category, including comprehensive tourist destinations, cultural and historical relics, public works, architectural works of art, national parks, ecological gardens, ecotourism areas, accommodation facilities, and traditional craft establishments serving tourism. The destinations are surveyed and voted on every 3 years.

The recognition of the “Prominent Tourist Destinations in the Mekong Delta” helps tourists conveniently choose safe, friendly, and high-quality destinations, contributing positively to the development of the region’s tourism brand. These destinations must continuously develop in terms of quantity and quality, focusing on building new tourism products and renovating existing ones to meet the demands of visitors.

