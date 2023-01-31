Mekong Delta honored as world’s most attractive destination

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Traveller recently identified Mekong Delta as one of the world’s most attractive places in 2023 that visitors should not miss.

Traveller’s writer Ben Groundwater shares that there are many different ways to explore this rich delta of Vietnam. Tourists can take a boat ride on the river or look for more luxurious options.

“You can book a day tour departing from Ho Chi Minh City or go on your own with a motorbike rented by locals to see the scenery of the Vietnamese countryside,” suggested the Australian newspaper ways to visit the Mekong Delta.

Regardless of the visitor’s choice, the area remains one of the “world’s best places to explore with a culture that’s unique even to the rest of Vietnam”. The riverside areas here such as Can Tho, Vinh Long, Ben Tre… all have delicious food, rich markets and give visitors a rustic and genuine feeling. “It’s the perfect place for the adventurous,” says Ben Groundwater.

Previously, leading travel magazine Wanderlust also ranked Vietnam as one of the top destinations in the world in 2023. The journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Angkor was highly appreciated by Wanderlust with picturesque scenery when passing through the rich rivers of South Vietnam to the ancient temples of Cambodia. The Mekong Delta is an ideal destination for visitors to explore the colorful markets, flooded forests and the lively agricultural and fishing life.

@ Vietnamnet