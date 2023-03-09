Medical supplies shortfall affects blood drives in Mekong Delta

HCMC – The Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has temporarily suspended blood drives scheduled for this month due to a shortage of blood bags, chemicals and other medical supplies.

The hospital’s director, Nguyen Xuan Viet, has signed a dispatch over the blood donation suspension, Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Under the Can Tho Department of Health, the hospital received registrations from the blood donation steering committees in the localities across the Mekong Delta to donate blood in March.

However, the hospital’s bidding activities in the 2023-2024 period to purchase chemicals and medical supplies are awaiting results, so the hospital does not currently have enough blood bags, chemicals and medical supplies to receive and process donated blood.

The hospital asked the steering committees to temporarily stop receiving donated blood in March until further notice.

According to the hospital, 62 blood drives were scheduled for this month, with nearly 12,500 blood units coming from donors throughout the delta, such as Tien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Can Tho and Ben Tre.