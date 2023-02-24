MBCapital launches Bordier-MB Flagship growth investment fund

BMFF is a new open-end equity fund offered by MBCapital, alongside the open-end equity fund MBCapital Value Fund (MBVF) and the MBBOND bond fund. The investment objective of BMFF is to achieve high long-term asset growth for investors by investing in high-growth industries. The fund will apply an active investment strategy, focusing on allocating a significant portion of assets to quality stocks with high growth potential, sustainable business models, sound financial health, and reasonable valuations.

BMFF is an international standard investment product. Along with the participation of experienced experts from Europe and Singapore in investment activities, the fund’s investment council will provide a multidimensional and comprehensive perspective in the context of Vietnam’s economy being closely linked to the world economy. With this advantage, BMFF is expected to choose the right time and seek opportunities to invest up to 20% of the fund’s net asset value in leading stocks with high growth potential on the Singapore stock market.

Mr. Evrard Bordier, Managing Partner of Bordier Singapore Private Bank, said: “Vietnam has continued to demonstrate its excellent recovery capabilities post-Covid, despite global obstacles and instability. Therefore, the fund will help our customers take advantage of potential investment opportunities in Vietnam from strong infrastructure investment, urbanization, and rapid growth in the middle class population, creating momentum for sustainable consumer growth. We are very confident in the timing of the fund’s launch as the global economy begins a new growth cycle post-Covid-19. With MBCapital’s investment track record and Bordier’s global asset management experience, we expect that the Bordier-MB Flagship growth investment fund will provide Vietnamese and international investors with another long-term and stable investment option, avoiding negative market fluctuations, which are often driven by the herd mentality of individual investors in trading.”

Bordier Growth Investment Fund – MB Flagship is expected to diversify investment products of MBCapital, thereby better meeting the needs of investors’ risk appetite and expected return in the context of the market. securities have become a very important investment channel with the increasing participation of individual investors.

@CafeF