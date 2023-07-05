Maurice Lacroix collaborates with Lam Tran Co. to expand in Vietnam 

Maurice Lacroix, the Swiss luxury watch brand, announced its expansion into the Vietnam market, working alongside its new distributor, Lam Tran Co.

With almost 20 years’ experience distributing, retailing and servicing watches and working in close partnership with several Swiss brands, Lam Tram Co was an obvious choice for Maurice Lacroix.

Stéphane Waser, Managing Director of Maurice Lacroix stated, “Vietnam is a huge country with a population of over 100 million people. For some time, we have been eager to showcase our collection of urban-themed watches in this dynamic, fast-growing arena. With Lam Tram Co, we have a local partner with the necessary experience to make this a reality. It has expertise in distribution and retailing, with a strong presence in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City as well as several other prominent cities. Now, the citizens of Vietnam are able to experience our watches that are infused with Swiss craftsmanship and deliver high perceived value.”

In an event in HCMC early this month, Maurice Lacroix presented a complete range of AIKON watches with automatic movements: a three-hand model with a date function, and a chrono- graph with day and date. Although based on the design of the AIKON quartz, Maurice Lacroix has created a whole new watch.

Bao Tran Lim, Business Development Manager at Lam Tran Co remarked, “We are very excited to be the exclusive distributor of Maurice Lacroix in Vietnam. The brand has a rich history and achieved success in the international markets with signature designs like the AIKON. Working with Maurice Lacroix and understanding the brand’s values, we believe the company’s products will engage with a new audience in Vietnam. We are especially excited to receive the AIKON Automatic 39mm. With its beautiful blue dial, exquisite proportions and the Easy Strap Exchange System, I believe this model will prove hugely popular in Vietnam.”